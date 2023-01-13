'Belarus May Enter Ukraine War If...', Says Russia As Moscow & Minsk Prepare For Drills

Belarus may enter the Ukraine war if invaded, Russia-based news agency TASS reported citing a Russian Foreign Ministry official. Belarus is among the few European nations that has maintained strong ties with Kremlin and has allowed itself to be used as a launchpad for attacks on Kyiv. Russia and Belarus have been running several joint military drills.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Minsk last month to meet Belarusian premier Alexander Lukashenko. Both countries have agreed to strengthening military cooperation, triggering fears that Moscow could use Minsk to attack Ukraine from the north. Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country must be ready at its border with Belarus.

Russia & Belarus set to hold joint military aviation drills

Russia and Belarus are set to conduct joint military aviation drills from mid-Jan, the Belarusian defense ministry has confirmed, reported Sky News. The joint military exercise has been scheduled from January 16 to February 1. Russian soldiers have been moved to Belarus to train them for the joint exercise.

Russian foreign ministry official Aleksey Polishchuk said the joint drills were designed to prevent escalation.

"From a legal point of view, the use of military force by the Kyiv regime or the invasion of the territory of Belarus or Russia by the armed forces of Ukraine are sufficient grounds for a collective response," Polishchuk told TASS. He added, however, that it was up to the leaders of the two countries whether they would make the decision for Belarus to invade Ukraine.

The statement comes after Ukraine and Russia held prisoner-of-war exchange on Sunday, where a total of 100 soldiers returned to their respective countries, reported CNN citing authorities' statements from both countries.

Ukraine ups its guard

Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s air force command, recently warned of a possibility of missile attacks from Belarus, Guardian reported. “The territory of Belarus has been constantly used by Russian troops in order to conduct certain manoeuvres there, to deploy there and aviation grouping of the Russian Aerospace Forces, special-purpose aircraft that provide radar support, etc.”

Ihnat further said that most ballistic missiles launched at Ukraine since the beginning of the war have been launched from Belarus.