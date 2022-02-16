Belarus Mulling To Bolster Military Ties With Russia Owing To 'irrational' NATO Policies

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on Wednesday claimed that Minsk intends to expand military collaboration with Moscow as well as participation under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Makei stated that this development comes owing to "irrational" policies put forth by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). "We must be prepared to resist foreign aggression, regardless of where it comes from. We will keep strengthening our military ties with Russia... We must 'keep our gunpowder dry' in light of NATO's and a handful of Western states' irrational policy," he remarked, reported news agency Sputnik.

The Belarusian Foreign Minister further stated that his country will continue to oppose NATO expansion. "We have always been adamantly opposed to NATO's expansion. We believe that Western partners have broken their pledges to former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, and as a result, we are in a situation where nobody trusts anyone," Makei added. He further went on to say that Belarus is a small country and it cannot stand up to possible aggression by the "Western partners" alone, Sputnik reported.

Russia, Belarus forces conduct Union Resolve joint drills

Earlier last week, Belarusian Defense Ministry stated that Russian Su-35S fighter jets and Belarusian Su-30SM fighter jets practised intercepting intruder aircraft during the Union Resolve joint drills near Baranovichi. According to the Ministry, the pilots practised a range of tasks in the air, including intercepting an intruder plane and fighting an aerial war, TASS news agency reported. The Union Resolve 2022 joint drills between Russia and Belarus is being conducted from February 10 and will culminate on February 20.

Military drills are also being conducted by Russian & Belarusian troops

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the forces are also expected to practise shutting down channels of supply of arms and ammunition. Besides, it will also practise blocking other means that could be used to destabilise the situation in the country by eliminating outlawed armed gangs and enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups, the ministry added. At the Belarusian training areas of Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky, and Osipovichsky, the forces are conducting their joint operations. Military drills are also being conducted at the Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida, and Machulishchi airfields.

Image: AP