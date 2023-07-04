Belarus Oppposition Plans 'warm Welcome' For Wagner Group Mercenaries

In a move to counter the potential influx of Wagner Group mercenaries into Belarus, members of the Belarus opposition in exile are reportedly preparing a "warm welcome" for the Kremlin-backed fighters. According to Franak Viacorka, the chief political adviser to exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, these partisans, activists, and officials aligned with the Belarusian pro-democratic movement are ready to confront any Wagner troops relocating to their country as part of Yevgeny Prigozhin's deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin, along with thousands of his Wagner fighters, is settling in Belarus following the recent short-lived insurrection against Russia's military authorities. Despite Putin condemning the uprising as "treason" and threatening retribution, Prigozhin was offered an agreement allowing him to leave Russia under the protection of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Prigozhin won't stay in Belarus for a long time, claims Viacorka

However, Viacorka expressed skepticism about Prigozhin's long-term stay in Belarus, emphasizing the precarious situation in the country. "Belarus is under Putin's control, and if Putin will order Prigozhin to be killed...it will happen. Belarus is not a safe place, and Belarusian people will not make it a safe place for Prigozhin either," Viacorka stated in an interview, as per a report from Newsweek.

Wager caught between a rock and a hard place?

The arrival of Wagner troops in Belarus, if realized, presents a complex dynamic. The local fighters would find themselves caught between a vengeful Kremlin and the hostility of Belarusian locals, including influential figures within the country's military and security establishments. Viacorka suggested that the Belarusian people, already weary of Russian interference, would not allow Prigozhin to establish a secure presence within their borders.

Concern in European capitals

Although it remains uncertain how many Wagner fighters will settle in Belarus, recent satellite images by Planet Labs have reportedly revealed potential military bases capable of accommodating thousands of troops in Belarus. This development has raised concerns among European diplomats, who fear potential provocations along the shared borders with Belarus and the European Union, as well as NATO frontiers.

The increased presence of Wagner troops in Belarus is a new development for the Belarusian opposition, as these mercenaries differ from regular Russian soldiers. Viacorka emphasized their criminal backgrounds. Many are former prisoners, and their legal status is ambiguous as well. While Lukashenko has promised some form of legalization for these fighters, the practical implications remain unclear.