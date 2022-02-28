Belarus' most prominent human rights organisation claimed that more than 500 people have been detained in the country for protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The identities of 530 people detained on Sunday (local time) across Belarus, when anti-war protests were held in at least 12 cities, were released by the Viasna human rights centre. As per the Associated Press (AP) report, demonstrators holding Ukrainian flags marched through the streets of the capital city, Minsk and also a large pile of flowers were seen at Ukraine Embassy's building. Notably, the authoritarian government of Belarus has extended its support to Russia in the conflict.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions on Russia's partner Belarus for its involvement in the invasion of Ukraine. According to European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, the new sanctions target President Alexander Lukashenko's regime's most crucial sectors. "We will target the other aggressor in this war, Lukashenko’s regime, with a new package of sanctions, hitting their most important sectors. All these measures come on top of the strong package presented yesterday, agreed by our international partners," Leyen said in a statement. In addition, the EU has also banned Russian-owned, Russian-registered, or Russian-controlled aircraft from flying in its airspace.

Belarusians are chanting “Glory to Ukraine” and “Long live Belarus” from the windows of their apartments. Today's protest continued even at night. We all feel the same feeling of unity as in 2020. pic.twitter.com/aBlZ9Kcscd — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) February 27, 2022

Protests erupt in Russia against country's military actions

Meanwhile, the major cities in Russia, including Moscow’s St. Petersburg, witnessed protests against Russian military actions on Ukrainian citizens. Russian citizens flocked to the streets in support of people in Ukraine, urging their own government to end the conflict and pursue diplomatic talks with the neighbouring country. Amid the heavy deployment of Russian riot police and detentions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declared in a press conference that Russian President Vladimir Putin "hears everyone's opinion." He also stressed the significance of defending his own territory from outside threats.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning here that Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, which subsequently extended across the country, with Russian soldiers attacking from all three directions: land, sea, and air. Meanwhile, the Russian military carried out missile strikes across Ukraine overnight, according to Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the President's Office. As per reports, airstrikes occurred in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv and air raid sirens went off in many other cities.

