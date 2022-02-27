Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to citizens of Belarus has been criticised by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He stated that Zelensky should address Ukrainians, not Belarusians and that he should talk to the people of Ukraine and take responsibility for what is happening in their country, as per the reports of TASS.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the citizens of Belarus ➡️https://t.co/Jp41dvrbZb pic.twitter.com/jbzet5y5qS — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 27, 2022

Earlier, Zelensky rejected the idea of having peace talks with Russia in Belarus, stating that Russia attacked Ukraine through Belarus and that he is only interested in discussions with countries that are not hostile to his country. Warsaw, Istanbul, and Baku are among the suitable locations for Zelensky for the peace talks with Russia. Lukashenko urged Kyiv to sit down and engage with Russia so that Ukraine does not lose its independence. He has been urging both parties to hold talks in Minsk, since the conflict started, stressing the importance of avoiding a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, according to Sputnik.

Belarus is being accused of helping Russia

Belarus is being accused of helping Russia in carrying the military operations in Ukraine and Zelensky has criticised Lukashenko for his role in the Russian invasion. Many countries like the US and Japan have imposed sanctions on Belarus for helping Russia.

In the meanwhile, Lukashenko stated that Belarus will approach Russia with a request to return nuclear weapons to Belarus if the US places them in Poland or Lithuania, according to TASS. He stated that if the US or France move nuclear weapons to Poland, Lithuania, or their borders, he would write to Russian President Vladimir Putin, pleading with him to return the weapons that he provided Putin without conditions.

Russian attack on Ukraine

In a televised address on February 24, Russian President Putin stated that he had decided to conduct a special military operation in response to a request from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He also stated Moscow has no aspirations to annex Ukrainian territory. When asked to describe the current situation, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russian troops are just attacking and incapacitating Ukrainian military facilities, rather than attacking Ukrainian cities and that the civilian population is not in any way endangered.

Image: AP