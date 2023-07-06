Belarus President Lukashenko 'doesn't Expect Wagner To Cause Troubles In His Country'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday made the first remarks about exiled mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is reportedly back in Russia’s St Petersburg, stating that he does not expect his fighters belonging to the Wagner group to cause any trouble in his country. Warlord Prigozhin, who leads the Wagner group of fighters, had moved to Belarus after Lukashenko brokered a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin following Wagner's failed uprising that the group labelled as "March to Moscow for Justice".

“I’m absolutely not worried and not troubled that we’ll have a certain number of these fighters stationed here (in Belarus),” said Lukashenko. He also reiterated that even as Prigozhin’s private military unit has been exiled to Minsk, the same has been transferred under “certain conditions".

He asserted that Wagner troops could return to their home state should the need arise for them to protect their motherland any time. He added that Wagner "could be used to defend Belarus" against external threats as the war rages on near the country's borders in Ukraine.

Lukashenko was also quoted as saying that Polish President Andrzej Duda and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelenskyy "have both vowed that they won’t leave Belarus alone”. He added that he was "absolutely not worried" about any threat that mercenaries might pose in his country.

Wagner will 'gladly pass experience to our military': Lukashenko

Lukashenko hailed the military "experience" of the Wagner troops, as he stressed that they could, in fact, assist in training the Belarusian armed forces. “The experience that Wagner and its commanders have, they’ll gladly pass it on to our military," said Belarusian President. "The ones that we need: in tactics, combat operations,” he added.

Wagner's mercenaries that were mostly recruited from jails, have been instrumental in capturing the beleaguered fortress city of Artyomovsk or Bakhmut from Ukraine. The shadowy mercenaries group which is rumoured to be backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, also operates in Syria and Africa.

Belarus' President reiterated that he will play a quick role in ensuring that he contains any threat that comes to his country from the hands of Wagner. Lukashenko noted that “he will react” to any threats as supreme commander of the armed forces.

“I don’t think that Wagner will somehow rise up and turn its guns against the Belarusian authorities and the Belarusian state. Everything happens in life. But today I don’t see such a situation," Lukashenko continued.

While Prigozhin's whereabouts remain shrouded in mystery, Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov in a state address said that Russia “don’t have either the ability or desire” to track Wagner boss' movements. Peskov added, following the exile of the Prigozhin, such information no longer “remains relevant." Prigozhin, this week, justified the mutiny in Russia saying that his mercenaries were “fighting traitors and mobilising the society."