Belarus President Lukashenko's Wife Named In US' New Sanction List Amid Russia-Ukraine War

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues, the United States announced a new package of sanctions on Monday. The US Treasury Department has targetted 15 individuals and one entity in this new package. The Kurchaloi District of the Chechen Republic Branch of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as 14 Russian individuals and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's wife Halina, were added to the Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals List.

Lukashenka's wife named in new US sanctions list

"Today, Treasury is designating one more member of Lukashenka’s immediate family: Lukashenka’s wife Halina Radzivonawna Lukashenka (Halina), the US said in a statement, adding, "Lukashenka was designated today pursuant to E.O. 13405 for being a senior-level official who is responsible for or has engaged in public corruption related to Belarus."

It is pertinent to mention here Lukashenka’s sons Dzmitry and Viktar Lukashenka were sanctioned on December 2, 2021, and June 16, 2006, respectively. Lukashenka was blocked pursuant to the same authority in June 2006 when President George W. Bush included him in the Annex to the order.

Belarus is a former Soviet republic of 9.4 million people that borders both Russia and Ukraine, as well as Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. Belarus has spent nearly three decades balancing its ties to both Western powers and Russia. But the last presidential election marked a turning point that pushed Lukashenko closer toward Putin. After the elections, an unprecedented public uprising took place against the results. Putin offered financial and military support to help Lukashenko silence the protests — without any international response or pushback.

Belarus urges Russia to accelerate economic support amid sanctions

Meanwhile, Belarus has sought economic support from Russia in the face of multiple sanctions against it for Ukraine's invasion. Speaking to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko stated that they need Russian support at the "difficult stage" due to the "high vulnerability" of the economy of Belarus, Interfax reported.

Golovchenko added that due to the current circumstances owing to the change in the situation, they urgently require the implementation of support measures that were otherwise planned later. He highlighted the preparedness of Belarus to implement all agreements on economic integration as per the framework of the Union State.