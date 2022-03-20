Belarus Prez Dismisses Claims About 'athlete' Putin's Health; 'In Better Shape Than Ever'

Days after media reports suggested Russia's President Vladimir Putin was ill, his key confidant Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed the claims, saying that Putin is "healthy, sane, and in better form than before." The unconfirmed claims of Putin's illness emerged as Russia's aggression towards Ukraine persisted.

"He and I haven't only met as heads of state, we're on friendly terms. I'm absolutely privy to all his details, as far as possible, both state and personal," Lukashenko said in a recording of the interview provided by state news agency BelTA.

On February 24, Belarus became a launchpad for Russian ballistic missile strikes on Ukraine and invading Russian infantry soldiers. In the weeks leading up to the invasion, Moscow dispatched an estimated 30,000 troops to Belarus, ostensibly for "military training."

Putin's in better shape than ever: Lukashenko

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, referred to Putin as irrational, while Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister, described him as "totally paranoid." Lukashenko, on the other hand, denied the concept that Putin, who is 69, is no longer at the pinnacle of his power.

He told the interviewer, "Putin is absolutely fit, he's in better shape than ever ... This is a completely sane, healthy person, physically healthy - he's an athlete. As they say here - he'll catch a cold at all our funerals."

Lukashenko also regretted the Soviet Union's 1991 disintegration. According to Lukashenko, the fall of the Soviet Union was a tragedy. He further added that all kinds of world crisis could have been avoided if the Soviet Union had survived to this day. "While the USSR existed, the world was multipolar and one pole balanced the other. Now the reason for what's happening in the world is unipolarity - the monopolisation of our planet by the United States of America," Lukashenko claimed.

Notably, Lukashenko revoked his country's post-Cold War constitutional neutrality four days after the invasion began, after a staged referendum gave him permission to permanently host not only Russian forces but also Russian nuclear weapons that had been removed from the country after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. The new military policy in Belarus appears to obliterate any residual pretence of independence in Minsk. Furthermore, Belarus' decision to relinquish its nuclear-free status and enable Russia to deploy nuclear weapons on its soil presents an immediate strategic concern for the West.

Image: AP