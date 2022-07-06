Belarus Prohibits Investors Of 'unfriendly States' From Selling Shares In Nation's Firms

In retaliation to the Western sanctions, the Belarusian government on Tuesday, July 5, outlawed the sale of shares in the nation's companies by investors from "unfriendly states." According to media reports, the investors have been banned from investing in as many as 190 Belarusian companies. The document published on the National Internet Portal of Legal Information stated that the shareholders of these Belarusian companies are people from other countries who engage in hostile acts against Belarusian legal entities and individuals. "These investors are prohibited from alienating their shares in the authorized funds of such legal entities," RT News reported citing the document.

According to the regulation, the shares are restricted on the owners' depository accounts in order to safeguard the interests of Belarus. The declaration coincides with the United Kingdom's Tuesday decision to impose further sanctions on Belarusian trade, transportation, and economic activities over the country's continued support of Russia. The UK government hinted that more Belarusian businesses are apparently going to be prohibited from issuing debt and securities in London. Britain has already sanctioned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and other top government officials and increased import duties on a number of products from Belarus by 35%.

UK imposes further sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia

The UK has also agreed to forbid Belarus from receiving imports of luxury goods such as British artwork and designer handbags as well as products used in oil refining. In addition, Belarus has also been banned from importing advanced technology components such as the ones used in quantum computing from Britain. Notably, several western countries have imposed sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Collective West intends to sway Belarus using psychological operations: Lukashenko

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Lukashenko has alleged that the collective West is trying to influence Minsk by means of "psychological operations" using techniques that sway people's minds. Speaking at a session on the country's information policy, he stressed the need to develop countermeasures in the field of information space. The Belarusian President went on to say that the country also needs to discuss a further strategy to combat modern threats in the field of national security.

Image: AP