Belarus Ready To Participate In The Russia-Ukraine Negotiation Process: Foreign Min Makei

Belarus is ready to participate in the negotiation process to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Saturday. So far, three rounds of talks have been held between Moscow and Kyiv, which have not made much headway, apart from the announcement of brief ceasefires and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.

The big statement comes a day after Belarusian President Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, March 11. Both leaders largely talked about sanctions imposed on their countries by the United States and other Western nations. Belarus has been a target of hard-hitting sanctions by the West, which has accused the Moscow ally of aiding its Ukraine invasion. The 27-member EU bloc has dubbed Lukashenko as a 'co-aggressor' in the war started by Russia.

Positive shifts in talks with Ukraine: Putin tells Lukashenko

During the meeting, Russia's President Vladimir Putin reportedly told his counterpart that there had been 'some progress' in Moscow's talks with Ukraine where 'positive shifts' had been noted.

"I am sure that we will get through these difficulties and acquire more competencies, more opportunities to feel independent, self-sufficient, and ultimately benefit, as it was in previous years," the Russian President said, according to an official statement by the Kremlin.

"I will certainly inform you about the situation in Ukraine, and about how the negotiations that are being held on a daily basis. There have been certain positive developments, as our negotiators reported to me," Putin told Lukashenko during the conversation.

Earlier, the Belarusian President had claimed that if Russia had not launched the 'special military operation' in Ukraine on February 24, Ukraine would have attacked Belarus the same day. He also went on to allege that foreign mercenaries were moving along the Belarusian border to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Image: AP