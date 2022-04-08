Belarus Releases List Of 'hostile Countries'; Excludes Ukraine Amid Allyship With Russia

As the war in Eastern Europe continues, Belarusian President Lukashenko on Friday announced a list of governments that are hostile to his nation. The list, which comprises European countries like Germany and France, was published on the country's National Internet Portal. The list includes all the members of the European Union in addition to 12 other countries. However, it does not include the war-ravaged Ukraine.

It is pertinent to note that Lukashenko, who himself is facing opposition back home, is a close ally of Russia. West has repeatedly accused Minsk of aiding Moscow in its all-out war against Ukraine by allowing Kremlin's troops to utilise its territory to launch attacks. In the latest development, Lukashenko has called for his participation in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. “Since you dragged us into this – principally Western countries – the position of Belarus naturally needs to be heard at these negotiations.”

US to revoke normal trade relations with Belarus

Meanwhile, the United States has now decided to sanction bills that scrap Russia & Belarus' trade status. US President Joe Biden is set to sign legislation to revoke normal trade relations with both nations, given their common intention to invade the Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led country. Further, the latest sanction will also terminate Russian oil imports to Washington exhaustively.

"This (breaking trade ties with Russia & Belarus) is something the President supports, had called for, and certainly plans to sign it," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

Notably, this development comes after the US Senate, on April 7, passed legislation to suspend Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status with Russia and Belarus amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The Senate passed HR 7108, the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with the Russia and Belarus Act, in a 100-0 vote.

This comes as Russia's war against Ukraine continued for the 44th day on Friday. While Russian troops are continuing to withdraw, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the country was still "vulnerable." Meanwhile, more discoveries are being made in Bucha where authorities discovered at least three mass graves. Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said that some corpses were found with their hands tied and were "dumped like firewoods". In the wake of the same, UNGA expelled Moscow from UN Human Rights Council on Thursday.

(Image: AP)