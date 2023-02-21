Belarus Reports Significant Grouping Of Ukrainian Troops On Border; 'A Threat To Security'

Belarus on Tuesday stated that there was a significant grouping of Ukrainian troops massed near its border and warned that this posed a threat to its security, reported The Guardian. “At present, a significant grouping of the Ukrainian army is concentrated in the immediate vicinity of the Belarusian-Ukrainian section of the state border,” the Belarusian defence ministry said in a post on Telegram.

"The probability of armed provocations, which can escalate into border incidents, has been high for a long time," it said, adding that it would take "measures to adequately respond” but would act in a restrained way."

Meanwhile, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, asserted that his country will in "no way" send soldiers into Ukraine unless it was attacked amid worries that Russia's close ally may aid in a spring onslaught by Moscow. “We are peaceful people. We know what war is and we don’t want war,” said Lukashenko, in a gathering for journalists at Minsk's Palace of Independence.

Belarus aided Russia in beginning its invasion and occupation of Ukraine in February by opening the 1,000 km (621 mi) Ukrainian-Belarusian border to the north of Kyiv, allowing the Russian troops to infiltrate into the nation. Since then, Minsk has asserted on multiple occasions—sometimes without giving proof—that Ukrainian drones and missiles have invaded its borders.

'Russia is our ally,' says Lukashenko

Lukashenko said, “There is no way we are going to send our troops to Ukraine unless you are going to commit aggression against Belarus.” He added, “But don’t forget Russia is our ally, legally, morally and politically.”

“Right now, the most fierce fighting is happening near Bakhmut. I know what’s going on there … Bakhmut will fall in the next few days. This will be yet another victory for Russia,” Lukashenko said in a press conference. “Bakhmut will be taken one way or another. Why let thousands die? But the politicians sitting at the top in Ukraine have prohibited this, and so this meatgrinder goes on,” the Belarusian leader continued.

There have been concerns throughout the war that Belarus could once more become the focal point of an onslaught or that Lukashenko's own army may join the fight as additional force, characterising such events as provocations against their sovereignty. As Ukraine prepares for another onslaught by the Russians, border tensions have just risen once more.

“Why do you support Ukraine, pumping it with weapons instead of sitting down to negotiate as I suggest? You are already discussing sending long range weapons, missiles up to 300 kilometers in range and F 16 fighter jets, state of the art fighter jets, after hundreds of Leopard tanks have gone there. Why are you doing this? You understand this is escalation,” he said.

In October last year, in reaction to what he claimed to be a clear and present threat towards Belarus from Kyiv and its supporters in the West, Lukashenko had ordered troops to deploy alongside Russian forces close to Ukraine. The comments made by Belarusian President Lukashenko, who has been in office since 1994, hint at a potential uptick in the intensity of the battle in Ukraine, possibly involving a joint force of Russia and Belarus in the country's north.