The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko thinks that collaborative import substitution projects between Russia and Belarus would make it feasible to substitute goods formerly provided by so-called 'unfriendly' nations. This came at the time when Lukashenko was conducting a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, September 27. Belarus continued unwavering support for Russia amid the Ukraine war even though the West united to slap sanctions on Moscow. Lukashenko has previously not only deemed the West 'unfriendly' but also joined Russia in criticising the sanctions.

According to a statement from the Russian government, the Belarusian President stated, “The import substitution process is proceeding normally. and we will be flying our own military and civilian aircraft (we are already flying military aircraft), and we will be driving our own cars. There is no fear.”

Furthermore, Lukashenko said at the meeting that over the last three months, Belarus and Russia have seen a significant transformation. The President of Belarus remarked, "We have seen that we can live and exist normally.

Referring to the European leaders, Alexander Lukashenko also highlighted, “I have already told them three times that their future is with us, together with Russia, where they have everything they need.” He continued by saying, “While they have what we can buy from them - technologies and so on. What else do they need? Just we need to make responsible decisions. If they don't want to - it is up to them," as per the statement.

Belarus accused NATO and the West of rising hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv

In the meantime, on September 25, Belarus, a staunch ally of Russia, said that NATO and the West were to blame for the rising hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv. According to Vladimir Makei, the Foreign Minister of Belarus, the conflict in Ukraine began 30 years ago at the conclusion of the Cold War. At that time, no formal treaty was made between the two sides, according to Lavrov; instead, there was a "gentlemen's agreement." Makei said that even at that time, the West had already achieved its goals of dominance and hegemony.

Additionally, he denounced NATO's expansion on its eastern flank, close to the Russian border. Makei mocked NATO and the West for their constant attempts to extend their military bases eastward.

Besides this, it is pertinent to mention that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has previously warned war-torn Ukraine that if Minsk were to come under attack by Kyiv's Armed Forces, he would not hesitate to join Moscow in its military campaign against Kyiv. Vladimir Putin's longstanding supporter Lukashenko declared that if Ukraine "starts to kill Belarusian people," he will "enter Russia's war."

(Image: AP)