Amid the escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, Belarus has now strengthened border security. The country that supported Moscow in its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, has now informed that it has strengthened its border security in the western and southern directions. According to the Belarus State Border Committee, the move comes as per the order of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Following Russia’s heavy attacks on Ukraine, Belarus has now boosted its border forces. As part of the additional protection of the border with Ukraine, the reserves of border groups and the Defence Ministry’s units were improved in the region. The country’s State Border Committee confirmed the move on its Telegram channel as reported by Russian news agency TASS.

According to the statement, the country that is an ally to Moscow said that the boost in security was done with the Belarusian president’s instructions. However, it said that checkpoints, including those on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, were working as usual. It further added that no additional restrictions relating to the passage of persons and vehicles were introduced on the borders. "The situation on the Belarusian state border remains under control," the State Border Committee emphasized.

UK sanctions Belarus for backing Moscow

In retaliation to Belarus' involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom announced the first wave of penalties against people and organisations in Belarus. According to a press release from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has launched the sanctions on Tuesday. The penalties were imposed on the Belarusian chief of general staff, Major General Victor Gulevich, and three additional deputy defence ministers, as well as two military firms.

Apart from Major General Victor Gulevich, the sanctions were also imposed on Belarusian Armed Forces' Chief of Logistics and Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Major General Andrei Burdyko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Armament as well as Chief of Armament of the Belarusian Armed Forces Major General Sergei Simonenko and Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Andrey Zhuk.

Heavy shelling reported in Kharkiv

Russia on Wednesday continued its attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. The city was hit by renewed Russian shelling earlier on Tuesday. The Russian troops continued the attack throughout the day and the city is now under heavy shelling. Several buildings, both residential as well as official, have been destroyed completely by the shelling. According to visuals accessed by Republic TV from Kharkiv, Russian troops have now launched Kalibr missile attacks on residential buildings.