Belarus’ Updated Constitution Comes Into Force As Russia-Ukraine War Continues For Day 20

The updated Belarusian constitution, adopted at a nationwide referendum on February 27, came into force on Tuesday, March 15. The constitutional amendments to the Basic Law of the country were supported by 82.86% of voters and a total of 78.63% of eligible voters cast their ballots in the referendum.

According to the Russian news agency, TASS, from now on, the same person cannot be President of Belarus for more than two terms. Furthermore, presidential decrees will no longer be adopted in the republic. Additionally, the age limit for assuming the presidency has been raised to 40 years old, and regarding presidency qualifications, a candidate should be a permanent resident of Belarus for at least 20 years immediately prior to the elections.

In early March, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed the referendum decision on the constitutional amendments. Minsk considers it symbolic that the new version of the Basic Law of Belarus came into force on Tuesday, when the country celebrates Constitution Day, timed to coincide with the adoption of the document in 1994.

Russia-Ukraine War

On Tuesday, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko called on Russian authorities to accelerate the implementation of measures needed to support their economy as they have been hit by Western sanctions. The PM urged the Russian authorities to speed up the implementation of measures in his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow.

In his proposals presented to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Roman Golovchenko called the transfer, restructuring of credit debt on state loans from the government and financial institutions of Russia a "transition to new pricing system" for Russian oil, according to the transcript of the talks released on the Russian government website. Natural gas in Belarus will be fixed by Russian diplomats in rubles and in consideration with the current wholesale gas prices in other Russian regions.

Russian PM says sanctions imposed to 'undermine' economy

Russian PM Mishustin noted that the West has been imposing sanctions on Russia and Belarus and are aiming to 'undermine' the economy, affect operations of the financial system and production chains, as per the transcript of the talks released on the Russian government website. Mishustin added that they will enhance import substitution programmes and identify new growth points for the economies of Russia and Belarus.