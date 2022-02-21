Belarus Will Host Russia's 'super-nukes' If Nation Faces External Threat, Warns Lukashenko

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has warned on Thursday by saying that if his nation encounters any external threats, it might host 'super-nuclear' weapons. Amid the ongoing tension between Belarus’s ally Russia and the West over Ukraine, the Belarusian President said, “If necessary, if such stupid and mindless steps are taken by our rivals and opponents, we will deploy not only nuclear weapons but super-nuclear and up-and-coming ones to protect our territory,” Daily Mail reported.

Lukashenko went on to say that if Belarus is not threatened by 'unfriendly countries', nuclear weapons will not be required for ‘a hundred years’. Further, Belarus, which is not a nuclear state, will hold a vote on constitutional revisions later this month that might make it permissible for Belarus to carry nuclear weapons.

After unprecedented demonstrations against his questionable re-election, Lukashenko, who has been in authority since 1994, promised a referendum. According to Daily Mail, Lukashenko would likewise be able to stay in power until 2035 as a result of the constitutional changes.

When the Soviet Union dissolved Belarus had 3,200 strategic warheads

Furthermore, as per Harvard Kennedy School, there were roughly 35,000 nuclear weapons distributed across the broad USSR. When the Soviet Union dissolved, the now-former Soviet states of Ukraine, Kazakhstan, as well as Belarus each had 3,200 strategic warheads, the majority of which were mounted on intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) poised to strike the United States, however, all 3,200 warheads have now been disarmed and handed to Russia. They were disassembled there, and the materials were utilised to make fuel, Daily Mail reported.

In addition to this, Joint military drills between Moscow and Minsk are presently taking place in Belarus, raising fears that Russia is intending to intensify the crisis in Ukraine as the Putin government has already deployed over 150,000 Russian troops near the border.

Joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus would continue

According to media reports, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has said that joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus would continue at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training field as the situation in the Donbas worsens, with reports of artillery firing near the border.

On Sunday, Khrenin noted on the Belarus Defense Ministry's Telegram account, “In connection with the increase in military activity near the external borders of the Union State (of Russia and Belarus)...the presidents of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation have decided to continue checks of the response forces of the Union State." According to the Belarusian Defense Minister, the troops "will not leave" from Minsk as originally announced.

