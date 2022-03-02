Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a group of independent Belarusian filmmakers recently expressed their anger against the Russian troops entering their country and issued an open letter demanding them to leave the territories of both Ukraine and Belarus. The letter further expressed their outrage on the Russian aggressor who used their territory for launching deadly

missiles on Ukraine and demanded to end this war immediately.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a group of Belarusian filmmakers who fled to Ukraine in 2020 issued an open letter condemning the Russian troops invading Ukraine. The open letter consisted of 80 signatures including Aliaksei Paluyan, the director of the award-winning documentary Courage, Kupala actor Anna Polupanova, Volia Chajkouskaya, founder of the Northern Lights Film Festival and many others.

The open letter was addressed to all the Ukrainians, the international community and their fellow filmmakers and mentioned that the Belarusian film community was strongly condemning the Russian military aggression against Ukraine. They also recalled how numerous Belarusian filmmakers were welcomed and supported in Ukraine after the repressions they suffered in 2020 and added how they expressed their strong solidarity with the brave Ukrainian nation that fearlessly fights for the freedom of their country. While signing off, they also penned a strong demand to end the war immediately while demanding Russian troops to leave the territory of Ukraine and Belarus.

Belarusian filmmakers open letter

The open letter read, "Dear Ukrainians, Dear international community, dear fellow filmmakers, We, Belarusian film community, strongly condemn the Russian military aggression against Ukraine. We are outraged that the Russian aggressor uses our territory for launching deadly missiles at Ukraine. Many Belarusian filmmakers were welcomed and supported in Ukraine after the repressions we suffered in 2020. We express our strong solidarity with the brave Ukrainian nation that fearlessly fights for the freedom of their country. As art people we clearly see the difference between the good and the evil. There is no place for evil in real life. We demand Russian troops to leave the territory of Ukraine and Belarus. We demand to stop the war immediately. Slava Ukraini!"

Image: Republic