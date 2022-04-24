Belarusian President Claims People Of Poland, Lithuania & Latvia Demand Buckwheat & Salt

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that the people of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been asking to let them through the border to buy buckwheat and salt. Alexander Lukashenko made the remark during his visit to the Church in Kopys, Orsha district. He stressed that his neighbouring countries believed that they had "everything", however, the people of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland want to purchase buckwheat and salt from Belarus as they face a shortage of salt, Belta reported.

During his visit to Church in Kopys, Lukashenko called on neighbouring countries to protect peace and live in harmony with each other. Belarusian President emphasized that people on Easter ask for the most important things from God and the main thing which the people want is "peace, harmony and friendship," as per the Belta report. He noted that these have always been an important characteristic of the people of Belarus. According to him, the border should not interfere with the normal life of people, which includes the neighbour of Belarus.

The statement of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for the 60th day. It is pertinent to note here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several nations have imposed sanctions against Belarus for extending support to Moscow in its military offensive in Kyiv

Belarus allows entry of EU-registered trucks carrying medical goods

The Belarusian Transport Ministry, on Thursday, April 21, announced that they have allowed the entry of humanitarian goods as well as cargo with exceptions like medical goods, drugs that are both packed and unpacked, parts of components, raw materials and substances required for manufacturing drugs and medical products, human blood, organs and tissue, Interfax reported. The decision of the Belarusian authorities comes as they had banned the entry of EU-registered trucks into Belarus from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on April 16. However, restrictions on entry into Belarus have not been announced for trucks carrying mail and live animals, as per the Interfax report. The decision on imposing a ban on the entry of EU-registered trucks into Belarus was taken after European Union announced a ban on trucks registered in Russia and Belarus on April 8.

Image: AP