Belarusian President Lukashenko Says Alliance Between Russia & Europe The 'best Option'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stressed the need to develop a "great centre of power" between Russia and Europe instead of aligning with the United States. He said that the sanctions imposed against Belarus and Russia would collapse the economy of Europe, EuroIntegration reported, citing Zerkalo. Lukashenko stressed that the United States seeks to destroy Russia and China and weaken the European Union.

The Belarusian President called "unity with Russia" the "best option" for Europe. He accused former US President Donald Trump of "dragging Britain away and appeasing Poland", EuroIntegration reported. Lukashenko said that Poland and Britain have "taken Europe by hand" and are now "spinning" Europe. He underscored that the US has armed forces and nuclear warheads and they "hold Europe." He called France a "nuclear state" and stressed that Germany is "powerful," as per the EuroIntegration report.

The Belarusian President called on the European Union to hold negotiations with Russia and expressed Russia's willingness to have ties with the bloc.

It is pertinent to mention here that ever since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine, European Union nations have been imposing sanctions against Belarus and Moscow.

Lukashenko accuses West of trying to influence Belarus

Earlier on May 31, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused the West of trying to influence Minsk by "means of psychological warfare using techniques that influence people’s minds." Speaking at a session on the country's information policy, Lukashenko stressed the need to develop countermeasures in the field of information space. He claimed that the West and its allies have been making attempts to destabilise the society, altering the constitutional system and "bring such people to power who are obedient to them," according to a statement released by the Belarus Presidential office.

In his remarks, Alexander Lukashenko said, "You know very well that the challenges that we are facing today are not a new story. We have been building our state for almost a third of a century, and we have constantly been subjected to ideological, informational, military and psychological threats. We are actually under this pressure from the collective West - Washington and its allies."

Lukashenko called for discussing the further strategy of counteracting modern threats to national security.

(Image: AP)