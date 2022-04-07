Belgium has blocked €196.4 billion (over Rs 16 lakh crore) in Russian financial transactions in accordance with European sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. Speaking to local media RTBF, Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem stated that the federal government has also frozen assets worth €2.7 billion (Rs 22,329 crore), The Brussels Times reported. The report further stated that the federal government now holds €2.7 billion in assets from 877 individuals and 62 businesses listed on the European Union's financial sanctions list.

As per the report, customs officials in Belgium are working hard to ensure that items do not slip through the net. A total of 23,191 containers have been checked in Belgian ports, with 20,601 of them being released later. Meanwhile, three containers containing high-end products heading for Russia were intercepted. In addition, 1,000 luxury vehicles intended for sale in Russia have been seized at the port of Zeebrugge. The majority of these assets were purchased by Russian consumers prior to the imposition of sanctions. The bulk of the assets that have been frozen is part of the EU's measures to restrict Russia's access to international financial markets.

Zelenskyy condemns Belgium's diamond trade with Russia

According to the National Bank of Belgium, imports of Russian commodities accounted for 1.5% of Belgian GDP on average between 2017 and 2019. The annual value of Russian goods imported into Belgium is estimated to be over €6.7 billion (Rs 55,409.67 crore), as per The Brussels Times.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Belgian's diamond trade with Russia as he addressed the Belgian lawmakers via video link. According to Zelenskyy, Russian traders are still selling diamonds in Antwerp - Belgium's diamond city.

Russia-Ukraine war enters day 43

It should be mentioned here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its 43rd day on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has asserted that Russia is hoping that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy would agree to the terms of the negotiations that will open the door to end the military operation, RT News reported.

The Kremlin also stated that the departure of the Russian military from the outskirts of Kyiv is a goodwill gesture intended to facilitate negotiations and pave way for serious decisions to be made.

(Image: AP)