Belgium To Help Ukraine With 240 Military Trucks In Its War Against Russia

The Belgium Ministry of Defence announced that it will provide Ukraine with 240 military trucks amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war. According to The Brussels Times, the ministry stated that the first set of vehicles is scheduled to be delivered next week and the trucks will be used for carrying troops and heavy equipment to the war front in Ukraine’s east. Belgium has been a silent ally to Ukraine in the war which completed its first year last month. As per the reports, by the Belgian news outlet, the Army has allocated an array of Swedish-made Volvo trucks.

"There is often a focus on arms supply, but Ukrainian units also eagerly anticipate the arrival of these trucks. Logistics is at least as important as weapons during the conflict," the Belgian Defence Ministry announced. According to The Brussels Times, the European country currently owns a total of 400 Volvo trucks. However, most of them are old. Hence, Belgium is planning to acquire new vehicles by the end of this year and the old ones will be sent to the war-stricken countries to help them counter the wrath of the Russian forces. As per the report by the local news outlet, some of the trucks have been in service since the early 1990s.

In the announcement, the ministry made it clear that it is not sending “old junk” to the Ukrainian bloc. "Thorough consultations are taking place in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group. Nothing is supplied to Ukrainians that they have not requested and needed," the Defence Ministry said. Following the announcement, Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder assured that all the requests of Kyiv are being considered after keeping the military capabilities of Belgium in mind. "During the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on Wednesday (15 March 2023) I confirmed that our country is giving all the support it can and will continue to do so," she noted.

Belgium of accused of sending 'junk' in the past

According to The Brussels Times, in the past, Belgium was accused of dumping “junk” on Ukraine. However, the accusation was vehemently denied by both Brussels and Kyiv. In May 2022, Belgium nearly shipped medical equipment to Ukraine which was a few days away from expiration days. The FPS Public Health authorities even admitted to sending the medical supplies knowingly. However, the supplies were removed from the trucks way before they reached the border. In a recent announcement, the defence ministry stated that in addition to vehicles the European country will also deploy 100 instructors to train Ukrainian troops.