Belgium Will Reopen Embassy In Ukraine On July 11: PM Alexander De Croo

Amid the ongoing ruthless war between Russia and Ukraine in Eastern Europe, the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo confirmed on Thursday that the Belgian Embassy in Kyiv will reopen on July 11, next Monday. According to a Euractive report, Ambassador Peter Van De Velde will represent Belgium in war-torn Ukraine, with whom Prime Minister De Croo visited before he was transferred to Kyiv. Notably, Axel Lenaerts, a former ambassador to Ukraine who was about to complete his term, would be replaced by Van De Velde.

Further, the local employees would gradually begin their work alongside the Belgian diplomatic team once they arrive in the Ukrainian capital, citing Prime Minister Alexander De Croo's office, The Brussels Times reported.

Following the lead of the great majority of European Union member states that have reopened their embassies in Kyiv over the previous few weeks, the government of Belgium announced the reopening of its embassy for mid-July at the end of June.

Belgium Embassy in Kyiv reopening after a combined security analysis

It is pertinent to note that a combined security analysis has been conducted recently by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense which allowed for the reopening of the embassy. As per a Brussels Times report, the Prime Minister's office noted that after this analysis, the necessary steps were taken to ensure that the teams on-site could operate securely. The administration then provided the go-ahead to the team.

Referring to the reopening of the embassy, De Croo said, “The reopening of our embassy should allow closer ties with the Ukrainian authorities, particularly in the context of the security situation and Ukraine’s application for EU membership,” Euractive reported. He added, “This is an important sign of resilience and support (sent) to Ukrainians. This return of our diplomatic teams to Kyiv is also important for the reconstruction (of the country), in which Belgian companies have an important role to play.”

In addition to this, at the end of June, during a conversation regarding Ukraine's reconstruction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the latter stated that he anticipated Belgium would "make a significant contribution", Euractive reported.

The Belgian Embassy in kyiv, which stopped operation since March 1, following the Russian invasion, due to security concerns, will prioritise diplomatic services and initial interaction with the Ukrainian government

The Belgian Embassy in Poland will continue to offer consular services for Belgians until "further notice," the prime minister's office stated. These services were previously supplied by the consular employees operating at border crossing points with Ukraine after the closure of the Embassy.

(Image: AP)