Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Bella Hadid recently shared a thoughtful note on the "threat to justice" around the world. She mentioned how injustice anywhere was a threat to justice everywhere and even made her fans question themselves on how quietly they moved around other injustices.

Many celebrity artists and fans took to Bella Hadid's social media post and expressed their grief and anger over the distressing events happening in Ukraine due to war with Russia. Here's what the artist had to say.

Bella Hadid talks about 'distressing' Russia-Ukraine war

Bella Hadid recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a powerful note on the "injustice" happening around the world while shedding light on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. In the note, she made her fans question themselves and wonder how quietly they moved around other injustices while adding how the footprint they left here would be the clearest one they'd left in a long time. Further, she encouraged everyone by saying that the moment the American president is defending a liberation movement, there was no risk in joining that defence and there was a "little glory" in joining a warmonger to point at another warmonger. While referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, Bella mentioned that nothing should undermine the magnitude of Ukraine's suffering, of the violence against them, and added that it's as much about that nation as it was about justice.

The post read, "Question yourself, question how quietly you moved around other injustices, the footprint we leave here will be the clearest one we've left in a long time. If this is your first time realising a war in some years, you're not of the world. War is forever, and the position we take during it is forever too. We should always speak when we feel encouraged to, but it's my belief that the most transformative speech comes from discomfort, when air has to break to make room for your voice. The moment the American president is defending a liberation movement- there's no risk in joining that defence, there's little glory in joining a war monger to point at another war monger. This is about Ukraine, and nothing should undermine the magnitude of their suffering, of the violence against them, but it's as much about that nation as it is about justice, and...?" (sic)

Celebrities and fans took to Bella Hadid's latest Instagram post and dropped in hearts to depict how much they agreed with the note she shared while others lauded her efforts to voice her opinion by sharing clapping emojis in the comments section. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@bellahadid