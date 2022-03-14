Benedict Cumberbatch Offers To Shelter Ukraine Refugees At His UK Home Amid Russian Attack

It has been almost three weeks since the inception of the Russia-Ukraine war and the crisis is still one of the biggest concerns of the entire world. To date, over 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland and thousands have lost their lives. These people moved to neighbouring countries and are currently seeking shelters. Several organisations have come forward to provide these refugees with shelter and English actor Benedict Cumberbatch is willing to be a part of one of the schemes.

Benedict Cumberbatch recently graced the red carpet of BAFTA Awards 2022, which took place on March 13, at the Albert Hall in London. Cumberbatch was nominated for the Best Actor Award for his latest film The Power Of The Dog. He arrived at the red carpet wearing a black tuxedo on a white shirt and was accompanied by his wife Sophie Hunter. The actor also added a badge of the Ukraine flag to show his support to the war-hit country. Talking about the crisis, the actor also urged people to come forward and help the Ukrainians displaced by the Russian Invasion.

The actor had a brief conversation with Sky News on the red carpet and expressed his willingness to be a part of the British government's 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme, which will enable the British people to take in Ukrainian refugees. The actor further said, "It is a really shocking time to be a European, two and a half hours' flight away from Ukraine, and it's something that hangs over us."

Benedict Cumberbatch says "everyone needs to do as much as they can" for people of Ukraine

He also quipped how people need to do a lot more than wear badges. He listed some ways to help the Ukraine refugees and urged people to do their bit. The Sherlock actor said, "We all need... to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a haven here for people who are suffering." "Everyone needs to do as much as they can... there's been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself."

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch is basking into the success of his latest film The Power Of The Dog, which has already received a plethora of awards. While the actor did not win the leading actor award at BAFTA, the movie did win in the Best Film category. Cumberbatch is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming Marvel Studios film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Image: Instagram/@bafta