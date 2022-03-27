Berlin Theatre Shows Solidarity Post Mariupol Cinema Attack By Writing Children At Entry

On the occasion of World Theatre day on Sunday, Germany’s Deutsches Theater located in Berlin expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine, including the artists of the theatre in the port city of Mariupol that was brutally attacked by the Russian forces. The actors, activists, and Ukrainian diplomats wrote the word ‘children’ in bold white paint in front of the building’s main entrance. “Today, an art and solidarity action with Mariupol took place in front of the German Theater,” Ukraine’s embassy in Germany informed in a Facebook post, adding that the act was symbolic as Berlin stood with Mariupol after its Academic Dramatic Theater was shelled.

The Ukrainian Embassy posted images of the Deutsches Theater where actors, activists, and diplomats painted the letters to commemorate and grieve the loss of lives of Ukrainians. When a Russian bomb destroyed the Academic Drama Theater in the heart of the besieged port city of Mariupol on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 16, 2022, it was the low point of systematic and complete destruction by the Russian army "without any regard for the civilian population," Germany’s Deutsches Theater said on its official site.

"We want to counter this unimaginable, inhuman act with an evening that gives the city of Mariupol and its people a face and a voice." In view of the shocking events unfolding in Ukraine, it is now more important than ever to strengthen the international community and to work together for a peaceful and open society, it added.

“In solidarity with the theatre, where children hid from Russian bomb attacks in Mariupol where children cried out and pleaded to at least not drop bombs there, by writing this word in large letters that could be seen from the air. Unfortunately, this didn’t stop the enemy,” Ukrainian Embassy in Berlin said on its official Facebook.

Credit: Facebook/Ukraine Embassy in Berlin

Series of events on 6 stages dedicated to the victims of Mariupol theatre bombing

A series of events were also organised by the Berlin's theatre on all its six stages, dedicated to the victims of the Mariupol theatre bombing. Nearly 300 people have lost lives in the deadly strikes and as many as 1,300 had sought refuge in the bomb shelter. Civilians used the theatre as a shelter against the invading Russian forces’ series of attacks on the besieged city. As the rocket hit the Mariupol theatre, Russia took to its Telegram channels to blame the Ukrainian army's Azov Battalion for the adversity. Authorities in Mariupol estimated that at least 300 people were killed in the Russian bombing on the theatre.

United Nations human rights team also reported that it spotted a mass grave of 200 people in the southern port city. "We have got increasing information on mass graves that are there," Head of Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner said in a video link citing the satellite imagery as evidence. The Head of the Russian general staff’s main operational directorate, Sergei Rudskoi, meanwhile announced after the attack that Ukraine was scaling back its armed forces. “The combat potential of the armed forces of Ukraine has been considerably reduced, which makes it possible to focus our core efforts on achieving the main goal, the liberation of Donbas,” he announced.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said in the taped video that "hundreds" who had taken shelter in a theatre in Mariupol were trapped under the debris. At least 130 people have so far been recovered alive, he added. He also accused Russian forces' intense bombing that had stalled safe evacuation of the civilians via the effective humanitarian corridors. Human rights observers raised alarm as Mariupol citizens were left with the last reserves of food and water. The theatre housed mostly women and children.

IMAGE: Facebook/Ukraine Embassy in Berlin