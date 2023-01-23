Berlin Won't 'stand In The Way' if Poland Sends War Tanks To Ukraine: German Foreign Min

As European Union countries gear up to roll out the 10th package of sanctions against Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday that Berlin will not stop Poland from sending its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to war-ravaged Ukraine. During an interview with French television LCI, Baerbock was questioned about how the Olaf-led government would react if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without his approval; the German minister responded by saying, "For the moment, the question has not been asked, but if we were asked, we would not stand in the way."

"We know how important these tanks are, and this is why we are discussing this now with our partners," the German foreign minister added. "We need to make sure people's lives are saved and Ukraine's territory is liberated."

'Berlin won't stop Poland from sending battle tanks to Ukraine'

This development comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that France and Germany would help Ukraine face Russian aggression and would not let Europe go back to "hatred and national rivalries".

These remarks were given by Scholz during his visit to Paris to celebrate 60 years of the landmark Franco-German Elysee Treaty, where he reiterated, "We will continue to provide Ukraine with all the support it needs for as long as necessary." together, as Europeans, to defend our European peace project."

It is pertinent to note that Germany has been under massive pressure for acting indecisively over sending its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kyiv and for allowing other countries to send their German-made war tanks, as Berlin believes that this step could further escalate tension with Moscow. On the other hand, Poland on several occasions has slammed Berlin for being hesitant in sending war weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, "Germany's attitude is unacceptable." he further noted, "It has been almost a year since the war began. Innocent people are dying every day. Russian bombs are wreaking havoc in Ukrainian cities. Civilian targets are being attacked; women and children are being murdered," he added.

