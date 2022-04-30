Biden Admin's $33bn Aid Proposal Will Benefit US Contractors More Than Ukraine: Experts

US President Joe Biden's proposal of another defence and an economic package worth $33 billion will benefit major US shareholders compared to Ukrainian forces combatting Russia, experts analysed. Speaking to Sputnik News Agency, US Army veteran Col. Douglas MacGregor stated that the most immediate impact of the newly proposed aid package will "further enrich shareholders in defence industries and politicians who represent their interests in Washington DC." He also suggested that the defence tranches shipped to Ukraine until now will have "at most" modest effect on fighting the war in East Ukraine.

"The Russians know where the material will be stored and how it will be shipped eastward. As a result, much of it will be destroyed or end up sitting in isolated warehouses hundreds of miles from the scene of action," Col. McGregor, who is a former Trump administration advisor, historian, and tactician, explained.

$33bn could spread war beyond boundaries: Expert

Historian and political expert, Dan Lazare, also expressed his concerns over the $33 billion economic and military aid draft proposal forwarded by the Biden administration for Congress' approval. He feared that the allocation indicated that the war is transitioning from a regional platform to an international conflict involving the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the US. "The more fuel Biden throws on the fire, the greater likelihood of the war spreading beyond its original boundaries," Lazare told Sputnik. Speaking of the series of explosions in Moldova, he added, "If the state somehow dragged in due to those mysterious explosions in Transnistria, then all bets are off as to what will follow."

Lazare stressed that if the war crept out of the hands of potential boundaries, NATO will be forced to plunge in, thus, leading to "madness." He compared the situation to 1914 "only this time with nukes...this madness, needless to say," he added. Lazare further slammed US diplomats for their anti-Russia "crusade," blaming them for triggering Putin. "Words have consequences. Years of Kremlin-bashing have finally led to real-life European war that is raging out of control," he snubbed.

Biden proposed an additional $33bn packages for Ukraine

As the Russian war intensified in Ukraine, the Biden administration on Friday proposed a massive $33 billion package atop the previously allocated $3.5 billion in March this year. The request to Congress for the approval came amidst a report of a sharp fall in American GDP, at a rate of 1.4%. The downward graph was reportedly due to supply-chain bottlenecks. Despite the slug, Biden said "the expansion of the battle is not cheap but it is significant to fight the Russian aggression. If we left Ukraine, it will more costly." The comprehensive legislative package proposal is expected to enhance the US authority to hold Russia and Russian oligarchs accountable for Putin's war against Ukraine, the White House said in a Twitter post.

