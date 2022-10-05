Biden & Harris Hold Talks With Zelenskyy, Announce Additional Military Aid For Ukraine

US President Joe Biden along with Vice President Kamala Harris held talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, October 4. During the telephonic conversation, Biden announced new military assistance worth $625 million (Rs 50,962,967,500) for Ukraine. Harris and Biden reiterated that the US will "never" recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory.

Joe Biden pledged to continue to support Ukraine as it continues to fight against Russian forces, according to the statement released by White House. The new military aid announced for Ukraine includes HIMARS, artillery systems, ammunition and armoured vehicles. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the $625 million drawdown will bring the total US military assistance for Ukraine to more than $17.5 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration. It is to mention here that the US has been providing support to Ukraine ever since Moscow launched an offensive in Kyiv.

"President Biden pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression for as long as it takes, including the provision today of a new $625 million security assistance package that includes additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS, artillery systems and ammunition, and armored vehicles," according to White House's readout of Biden's call with Zelenskyy.

Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine

During the telephonic conversation, Biden underscored the efforts of the US to rally the world behind Ukraine to defend its freedom and democracy. POTUS Biden reaffirmed the readiness of the United States to impose sanctions against individual, entity or nation that provides support to Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, September 30, declared that there are four new regions of Russia as he formally announced the annexation of Ukrainian territories - Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk. The US and its allies have condemned the decision of Putin to annex Ukrainian regions and described the referendums held in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine as a "sham."

US announces sanctions against Russia

In response to Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories, the US announced new sanctions against Moscow. The sanctions target individuals and entities that continue to provide economic or political support to "illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory." On September 30, US Treasury Department designated 14 people in Russia’s military-industrial complex, three key leaders of Russia’s financial infrastructure, immediate family members of some senior Russian officials, and 278 members of Russia’s legislature for enabling Russia’s "sham referenda."

Joe Biden said that the US condemns Russia's "fraudulent attempt" to annex Ukrainian territory. He asserted that Russia is breaching international law and demonstrating contempt for peaceful nations. He stressed that Russia's actions have "no legitimacy" and US will continue to recognise Ukraine's international borders. Biden reaffirmed the readiness of the US to continue supporting Ukraine by bolstering its hand militarily and diplomatically. He urged the international community to reject Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories and continue to support Ukraine.

Image: AP