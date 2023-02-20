Biden Announces $500mn Aid For Ukraine, New Sanctions On Russia As War Approaches 2nd Year

US President Joe Biden pledged $500 million in aid to Ukraine during his surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday. Alongside the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the POTUS announced that the additional aid package would include military equipment, including artillery, ammunition, more javelins and Howitzers. On Monday, the US President arrived in Kyiv ahead of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“As the world prepares to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” Biden asserted in a statement on Monday. “When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” he added. The Ukrainian President revealed in the Monday press conference that the two world leaders spoke about, “long-range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine even though it wasn’t supplied before.”

The President confirmed another donation of US military equipment, and said that later this week his government "would announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine."

‘I thank President Biden for the cooperation’: Zelenskyy

During the Monday press briefing, the Ukrainian President thanked his American counterpart for the support. “Our allies continue to do everything to reaffirm their support,” he said. “We condemn Russia's invasion. We will together defend our citizens from Russia's invasion. Defending rules and laws is our common objective. We want peace in Ukraine," he added. The US President also asserted that supporting Ukraine is more about safeguarding “freedom of democracy”. "This is so much more than just Ukraine. It is about freedom of democracy. I am here to show support for Ukraine's sovereignty," Biden said on Monday.