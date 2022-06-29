Biden Announces Enhancing US Military Presence Across Europe In Response To Russian Threat

US President Joe Biden stated on June 29 that his nation is increasing its military presence in Europe for the long term in order to strengthen regional security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of the alliance's annual leaders summit in Madrid that "NATO is strong and united" and that actions taken during the summit will "further augment our collective strength."

Biden began his participation in the summit by announcing that the United States will establish a permanent headquarters in Poland, will send two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the United Kingdom, and will send more air defence and other capabilities to Germany and Italy.

“Today I’m announcing the United States will enhance our force posture in Europe and respond to the changing security environment as well as strengthening our collective security,” Biden said.

Stoltenberg, who had earlier said that the alliance was facing its greatest challenge since World War II, welcomed Biden's announcement. Biden stated that the US Army V Corps forward command will be permanently stationed in Poland, a move that he claims will strengthen US-NATO interoperability along the alliance's eastern flank. This is the first permanent presence of US forces on NATO's eastern flank. Biden also stated that the United States is increasing rotational troop deployments to the Baltic region.

US to station two more destroyers at its naval base in Spain

After arriving for the summit on June 28, Biden announced that the US would station two more destroyers at its naval base in Rota, Spain, bringing the total to six. The United States currently has over 100,000 service members deployed across Europe, an increase of about 20,000 since just before Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began four months ago.

Meetings this week, according to Biden, will result in a "history-making summit," with leaders set to approve a new strategic framework, announce a range of steps to boost defence spending and capabilities, and pave the way for historically neutral Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Biden stated that Putin expected NATO members to splinter after his invasion of Ukraine, but received the opposite response.

(With agency inputs)

