Biden Announces Military, Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine; Says, 'cost Of Fight Is Not Cheap'

POTUS Joe Biden issued a statement on Thursday announcing military and humanitarian assistance to embattled Ukraine in the midst of the relentless Russian aggression. In the statement, the US President noted, "I just signed a request to Congress for critical security for economic and humanitarian assistance to help Ukraine continue to counter Putin's aggression. We need these bills for Ukraine in this fight for freedom and our NATO allies and EU partners will pay their fair shares as well."

He further acknowledged that the cost of this fight is not cheap, saying, "The cost of this aggression is not cheap but the aggression is more costly if we allow it to happen. We either back the Ukrainian people to defend their country or we stand by and the Russians continue to attack Ukraine. Every day, Ukrainians pay the price with their lives so we need to contribute arms, ammunition and economic support to make their courage and sacrifice to serve purpose so that they can continue this fight and continue what they are doing. Its critical that this funding gets approved as soon as possible."

We predicted that Russia will invade Ukraine: Biden

Biden further claimed that long before Russia launched its brutal invasion, they predicted that Russia will invade Ukraine and they did. He further stated that before the war started he said that the US will not send its troops to fight Russian forces but they would provide robust military assistance and try to unify the Western world against the Russian aggression. He also talked about the fact that the United States has imposed severe sanctions on Russia. He claimed that they are not attacking Russia, instead, they are helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

POTUS Biden went on to say that Russia is the aggressor and that it would be held accountable for its war crimes. He also noted that they have seen proof of heinous war crimes in Ukraine, in places where Russia was attempting to dominate. Biden further claimed that they transferred equipment through Ukraine at breakneck speed, forcing Russian forces to retreat from Kyiv. Biden also praised the work of the media, which has bravely reported from the conflict zone. He expressed his admiration for journalists, saying that he can't express how much he admires them for risking their lives so that the world can hear the truth.

Image: AP