Biden Announces New Military Aid Package Worth $800mn For Ukraine As War Enters Day 50

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved a new military assistance package worth $800 million in artillery and helicopters to support Ukraine. The decision came in order to bolster defence against the aggravated Russian assault on the ex-Soviet nation.

According to Associated Press, the new tailored package includes advanced artillery systems, artillery rounds, and sophisticated armoured personnel carriers. The defence aid consignment will also include Mi-17 helicopters, unmanned surface vehicles missiles, and high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) or Humvees. As per previous reports, senior administration officials said the aid package was decided to be around $750 million, however, some equipment were to be included before the assistance was finalised. Biden signed the aid after a comprehensive discussion with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to coordinate the aid delivery.

Today, I spoke with President Zelenskyy and shared with him that my Administration is authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/i1xlClxnUB — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2022

“This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine,” Joe Biden said in a statement.

The US President also affirmed that Washington will continue to work with its allies to share "additional weapons" and resources as the all-out conflict continues. He added a steady supply of ammunition and artillery by the US and its Allies and partners have ensured that Kyiv staged a sturdy "fight against the Russian invasion." Referring to a recent shift in strategy by Russian forces to concentrate on the "liberation" of Donbass region and withdrawal from key cities in Ukraine, Biden said, "It has helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We can rest now."

Continued constant dialogue with @POTUS. Assessed Russian war crimes. Discussed additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid 🇺🇦. Agreed to enhance sanctions. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2022

Zelenskyy thanks Biden for additional military aid amid ongoing battle against Russia

Shortly after the Biden administration approved the new military package, embattled President Zelenskyy expressed his "sincere" gratitude to the US for providing weapons and ammunition and for strengthening Ukrainian combat against Russia. In his late-night address on Wednesday, the Ukrainian President also thanked the Baltic States' leaders of Poland, Estonia, and Latvia for their visit. "Those leaders d have helped us from the first day, those who did not hesitate to give us weapons, those who did not doubt whether to impose sanctions," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the US-authorised military aid comes atop a $1.7 billion tranche already delivered to Ukraine in terms of military equipment since the beginning of the "premeditated and unprovoked" war on February 24. According to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, the assistance added to the $2.4 billion support offered to Kyiv since Joe Biden's term in office.

