As Russia continues to bomb Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday reassured Americans alarmed by news of the devastation in Ukraine that everything is going to be fine, stressing that Putin’s war in Ukraine will have left Russia weaker, and the rest of the world stronger. Addressing his first State of Union Speech, POTUS touted that all citizens are "going to be okay" in spite of the aggravated threat by Russian President Vladimir Putin's hostilities in eastern Europe. He also noted, "six days ago Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated."

President Biden: "Light will win over darkness. The Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. is here tonight, sitting with the First Lady. Let each of us if you're able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to the world and Ukraine."#SOTU2022 pic.twitter.com/aXFaqiHGfC — CSPAN (@cspan) March 2, 2022

Welcoming the Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, Biden said, "The Ukrainian Ambassador to the US is here tonight, sitting with the First Lady. Let each of us if you’re able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to the world and Ukraine.” Recollecting the sweeping sanctions imposed by Washington on Russia, Biden also said, "Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been." Referring to the phone call with Zelenskyy, when he affirmed defence support to Ukraine, Biden clarified, "Let me be clear, our forces are not engaged and will not engage in conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO Allies in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west."

Tune in as I deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. https://t.co/Kgg9cxK21w — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2022

Speaking to the political leaders at the address, Biden also condemned Putin for invading Ukraine. He also directly called out the Russian president and said that Putin “badly miscalculated” when he invaded Ukraine. Biden stated that Putin was “wrong” that the West wouldn’t respond to Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv, “instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined”.

The developments come after Russian President Putin on February 24 unleashed an "unprovoked and unjustified" military attack on Ukraine, violating international law and order. Noting the escalation of Russian aggression, the European Union (EU) on Monday pledged to stand by Kyiv. Expressing solidarity with the people of embattled Ukraine, the EU High Representative of the Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, announced a fresh set of sanctions against 26 individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov for "undermining or threatening" territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukraine sought candidacy in European Union (EU) after the Ukraine-Russia delegation separately met for the first round of peace talks in Belarus. Notably, the war has killed over 350 Ukrainian civilians, including 16 children, as per Ukraine's health ministry. In addition, it has forced nearly 5 lakh to internally displaced, as per UNHCR.

