Biden Avers 'US Troops Won't Engage In Conflict With Russia In Ukraine But Defend NATO'

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday reiterated his stand that the US forces "are not and will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine". The statement holds relevance as Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the pretext of 'special military operations' and to 'put Ukrainian forces out of operation', launched a full-fledged invasion of Kyiv while carrying out missiles and explosions in the eastern European country.

"Our forces are not and will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine," Biden said in his first State of the Union address in the US House chamber while adding, "Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East."

Biden mentioned that the world will not see American or NATO troops in Ukraine combatting Russia. The US President said, "We have no intention of fighting Russia. We want to send an unmistakable message, though, that the United States, together with our allies, will defend every inch of NATO territory."

Authorising the US troops from parts of Europe into NATO-aligned countries along the Russian borders at Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, on February 25 Biden ordered the deployment of additional 7,000 US troops in Germany. The deployment was carried out on the account of setting up a brigade team with 'associated capabilities' to combat Kremlin forces.

'An attack on one (NATO member state) is an attack on all': Joe Biden

Biden informed that he has spoken" with Defense Secretary [Lloyd] Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. [Mark] Milley about preparations for additional moves, should they become necessary to protect our NATO allies and support the greatest military alliance in the history of the world, NATO."

He clarified that NATO forces are prepared to retaliate in their collective defence duties under Article 5. He said, "There is no doubt, no doubt that the United States and every NATO ally will meet our Article 5 commitment, which says an attack on one is an attack on all."

Moreover, US Secretary of Defence John Kirby had said on Tuesday said that "additional personnel are being repositioned to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO member states, and train with host nation forces. He further stated that the transit of said troops is 'temporary' in nature.

It is to mention that NATO is an alliance between 30 countries across North America and Europe that was signed to preserve security through political and military methods.