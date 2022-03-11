Biden Blames Putin For Soaring Inflation In US; 'Prices Higher If Tyrant Not Dealt With'

In a continued attempt to punish Russia over the military operations in Ukraine, the US has been heavily impacted as the new consumer price index report suggested soaring inflation. President Joe Biden noted that Americans’ budgets are being stretched by price increases and families are starting to feel the impacts of Putin’s price hike. Stating that he is fighting to bring down the everyday prices that are squeezing Americans, Biden said that the battle for peace has cost heavily at home as well.

During his delivery remarks to members of the Democratic National Committee, Joe Biden blaming Vladimir Putin's aggression in Ukraine for the rising prices, said, "A large contributor to inflation this month was an increase in gas and energy prices as markets reacted to Putin’s aggressive actions. I know that higher prices impact a family’s budget, which is why I am fighting to bring down the everyday prices that are squeezing Americans."

US President further added that Vladimir Putin's intentions to divide NATO, the West, and America have failed and now pushed to face a resolute, united, and energised NATO in the West. Biden further added Putin couldn't divide the Democrats and the Republicans.

President Biden Delivers Remarks at DNC Winter Meeting - LIVE on C-SPAN https://t.co/ImvCKwzw19 pic.twitter.com/UorLQyNiRp — CSPAN (@cspan) March 11, 2022

He mentioned that the people of America are well aware of the importance of this fight and that the prices might get higher if the 'tyrant'' is not dealt with.

"We are pushing for investments so we can manufacture more in America, strengthen our supply chains, and move goods to market at lower costs", Biden stated.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered day 16th since Putin's announcement to begin military operations on February 24. With continuous sanctions imposed on Russia by many countries including the US, UK, and Australis, Putin has said Russia will solve its problems and called sanctions illegitimate. While the Ukraine economic adviser mentioned war has impacted heavily as an estimate of $10 billion damage to infrastructure has been recorded. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv informed that about 2 million people have fled the city.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(Image: AP)