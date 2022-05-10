Biden Calls On Congress To Immediately Pass Nearly $40 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, Democrats in Congress are currently working on a plan to increase US President Joe Biden's proposed $33 billion Ukraine assistance package to over $40 billion, with the US House expected to vote on Tuesday, May 10, according to two sources familiar with the proposal. President Biden has also urged Congress to enact the $40 billion Ukrainian aid measure "immediately," further, warning for the first time that existing aid money will run out in about ten days, CNN reported.

This came after Biden had pushed Congress to approve a plan that included $10 billion in additional COVID pandemic relief cash as well as a huge new aid to Ukraine. On Monday, Biden said that congressional leaders have advised him to separate the effort in order to expedite funding to Ukraine. Biden has recommended $33 billion to assist Ukraine in its struggle against Russia, but Congress has offered additional billions for food assistance and military weapons.

The US President said, in a written statement, “We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort. Hence, I am prepared to accept that these two measures move separately so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to my desk right away,” Associated Press reported.

Democrats are scheduled to vote on the Ukraine assistance package in the House on Tuesday, and COVID-19 relief afterward. In addition to this, Biden in his statement has not provided details about the legislation, however, he said, “Congress is likely to pass it in substantially the form I proposed,” Associated Press reported. It is to mention that the Democrats' action comes as Russia's assault in Ukraine has entered its 11th week.

US top officials request additional aid for Ukraine

Apart from Biden, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin jointly wrote to congressional leaders that by May 19, the nation might authorise additional expenditures for Ukraine so that the Biden administration may give "uninterrupted critical military support" to the Ukrainians.

"We are grateful for the robust support provided by Congress,” Austin and Blinken said in the letter, whose copies have been obtained by CNN. "But almost all of the $3.5 billion in drawdown authority Congress provided this year has been exhausted as we have surged security assistance to Ukraine, which they have used to great effect," the letter read further.

(Image: AP)