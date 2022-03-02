Biden Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine, Says 'Putin Was Wrong' That West Won't Respond

US President Joe Biden, who is delivering his first State of Union address now in the US House chamber, has condemned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. Speaking to political leaders in Washington, Biden directly called out Putin and said that the Russian President “badly miscalculated” when he invaded Ukraine. Biden stated that Putin was “wrong” that the West wouldn’t respond to Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv, “instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined”.

"Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world. Thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met with a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people," Biden said.

Further, he also stated that the US intends to go after Russian oligarchs who support Putin. He said that Washington is joining with European allies to “find and seize” their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets. “We’re coming for your ill-begotten gains,” he said. Biden even went on to announce a ban on Russian aircraft from US airspace.

"Tonight I'm announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy," the US President said.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that at present, there is a situation of severe devastation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the launch of a ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine, saying that the forces would ‘demilitarise’ the neighbouring nation without hurting civilians. However, Ukraine’s armed forces, which is significantly smaller than Russia, has repeatedly posted about the damage to residential buildings and civilian casualties as the enemy troops continue to attack.

According to the UN refugee agency, fighting in Ukraine has so far pushed more than 6,00,000 people across the country’s borders. Amid such escalating tensions, negotiations between delegations of Russia and Ukraine were also held in the Gomel Region of Belarus on February 28. Now, another round of talks is scheduled for March 2.

