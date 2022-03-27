Biden Delivers Message To Russians Amid Ukraine War; Claims Strategic Defeat For Russia

In a significant remark, US President Joe Biden on Saturday sent out a clear message to Russia from Warsaw that ‘Ukraine will be never a victory for Russia.’ After holding strategic deliberations with Ukrainian ministers and Poland officials, Biden claimed that 'Russia has strangled democracy and President Vladimir Putin has the audacity to believe that might will make right.'

Denouncing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the POTUS stressed that 'the West is united today and day after to fight the darkness of autocracy.’

“Russia was bent on violence from the start. We repeatedly said they will cross the border and attack. We are now standing up to the brutality of Putin. Russia's brutal attack has strengthened us,” visiting US President remarked. He further claimed that “Russia’s war is nothing but a direct challenge to the rules-based international order that has been set after World War II.”

In his speech, President Biden urged Russians to battle the Kremlin’s corruption and called for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eviction from power, saying, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” Biden also used his speech in Poland to motivate Europe ‘to steel itself for a long fight against Russian aggression.’

‘Aimed at heart of Russian economy, Ruble crumbled to Rubbles’

Elaborating on the ‘power of economic sanctions’ that has bent Russia on its knees, Joe Biden asserted that the West has attacked the heart of Moscow’s economy and its currency has crumbled.

“Within days of its invasion, the West has jointly unified with sanctions to damage Russia’s economy. Russia’s central bank is now blocked from the central payment system denying Kremlin’s access to the war fund. We have aimed at Russia’s heart of the economy by stopping imports of Russian energy to the United States. To date, the US has sanctioned 140 Russian Oligarchs and their family members, seizing their properties, yachts, their luxury apartments, their mansion. We have sanctioned more than 400 government officials including, key architects of this war,” Biden stated.



Adding further, he said, “These officials and Oligarchs have reaped enormous benefits from the corruption connected to the Kremlin and now they have to share them in the pain. The private sector is acting as well as 400 private multinational companies have pulled out from doing business in Russia, from Oil companies to McDonalds. As a result of these unprecedented sanctions, Ruble has immediately touched down to rubbles. The Russian economy has been cut to half.”

“The Russian economy was ranked 11th most largest economy in the world, it will soon not be in the top 20 economies of the world,” US President claimed. In a clear message to Putin’s invading forces, he stated, "Don't even think about moving onto one single inch of NATO territory, NATO’s Article 5 will defend.”

Image: ANI