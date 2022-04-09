US President Joe Biden reacted strongly to the missile attack on the Kramatorsk railway station and called it another horrific atrocity committed by Russia on Ukraine. Hours after the attack, Biden took to Twitter and said, "The attack on a Ukrainian train station is yet another horrific atrocity committed by Russia, striking civilians who were trying to evacuate and reach safety." Notably, his statement came after a massive missile attack on Kramatorsk train station, resulting in the killing of at least 52 civilians who were trying to flee the country via trains on Friday.

Further, the US President assured the war-torn country to provide critical military capabilities in order to defend itself against Russian aggression. Also, he vowed to investigate the missile attack to hold Russia accountable for its actions. "We will continue our security assistance and weapons deliveries to help Ukraine defend its country. And, together with our allies and partners, we will support efforts to investigate this attack as we document Russia’s actions and hold them accountable," he noted.

Meanwhile, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the missile attack at a Ukrainian train station is a "piece of Russian brutality" in the ongoing war and slammed the Putin administration for not acknowledging its barbaric action on the Ukrainian civilians. "We find unconvincing Russian claims that they weren't involved," said Kirby, adding that "Particularly when the ministry actually announced it. And then when they saw reports of civilian casualties decided to unannounce it. So our assessment is that this was a Russian strike and that they used a short-range ballistic missile to conduct it."

Zelenskyy calls the attack a 'heinous war crime'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing the nation, condemned the killings of civilians at the Kramatorsk railway station. Calling the strike a heinous war crime, Zelenskyy said, "Efforts will be taken to establish every minute of who did what, who gave what orders, where the missile came from, who transported it, who gave the command and how this strike was agreed to." He claimed that the Ukraine security service intercepted communications of Russian troops that have evidence of war crimes. "Soldiers are talking with their parents about what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of prisoners of war who admitted killing people," he said.

Meanwhile, Russia, on the other hand, blamed Ukraine, saying it doesn’t use the kind of missile that hit the station. However, Western experts refuted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov’s assertion about the type of missile that Russia used. The officials said that the Russian forces are deliberately using those missiles, which are widely used by the Ukrainian military, in order to blame the Kyiv government for the brutal attack.

