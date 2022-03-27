Biden Details Meet With Ukrainian Refugees In Poland; 'Didn't Have To Speak Language...'

Amidst the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, US President Joe Biden delivered the final and most significant remarks from his visit to Eastern Europe at the war-inflicted country's neighbour Poland's capital city, Warsaw. As he held a key meeting with Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian top diplomats in Warsaw, the US President also interacted with refugees from Ukraine, who gathered in the capital city after he left the Presidential Palace.

Delivering his major speech in Poland on Saturday late evening, POTUS Biden talked about his experience of meeting Ukrainian refugees who crossed borders and arrived Poland. He said, "I saw tears in the eyes of many mothers, many children were crying. A girl came to me to say that her brother and father are back (in Ukraine) to fight (against the Russian armed forces). I didn't have to speak the language to feel their emotion. I could apprehend that they may need to be forever away from their homes."

"People of Poland saw with the depth of their compassion, opening their hearts and their homes simply to help them. Helping refugees should not be carried by Poland alone, all the world should cooperate. We have over 8,000 refugees coming to the US in a week. We are providing them with tons of food and medicines, since Russian forces are blocking relief supplies," Biden added.

Biden meets Poland President Duda

US President Biden met Poland's President Andrzej Duda at Presidential Palace in Poland's capital city where he lauded NATO for remaining united amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He termed Article 5 as a "sacred commitment" for the US and affirmed that stability in Europe was "critical" for the interests of America. Biden further noted how Russian President Vladimir Putin was relying on "dividing" the Eastern and Western flank of NATO.

"We stayed out of wars and it haunted us. Stability in Europe is critically important for the United States' interests. What we talked about is constant contact. The US and my colleagues heard me say it many times, we take Article 5 as a sacred commitment that relates to every member of NATO," said Biden.

Image: AP, Republic World