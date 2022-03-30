US President Joe Biden held quick conversation with key European leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK to assess the latest development about Russia’s unjustified attack on Ukraine, according to the White House. The talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lasted for an hour on Tuesday.

UK PM Boris Johnson's advisor stated that the United Kingdom is pushing for a full pullout of Russian troops from Ukraine, as per the local reports. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his mistrust of Russia's efforts to de-escalate the conflict in the region of Kyiv. Recently, the US President returned from a trip to Europe, where he spoke with key European leaders in person and addressed a NATO conference on the Western reaction to Russia's more than a month-long invasion of Ukraine.

The call comes amid peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul

The call comes amid peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Tuesday, in which Moscow pledged to reduce military operations near the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv, while Ukraine proposed a neutral status with international security guarantees, retaining its territorial integrity. On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron also had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a budget proposal issued by President Biden's administration on Monday, the US recommended $6.9 billion to assist Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion and to support NATO member countries. The White House informed that the money would be used to improve the capabilities and preparedness of the US military, NATO allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression and it would be Washington's latest aid commitment amid the invasion.

Biden has refused to apologise for his remarks that Putin should not remain in power

Meanwhile, Biden refused to apologise for his remarks stating that Vladimir Putin should not remain in power. He insisted that he was not articulating a regime change in Russia but that he is not taking back his statements. On his visit to Poland, he stated, this man (Putin) cannot remain in power on Sunday in Warsaw, at the conclusion of a four-day trip to Europe. He also referred to Putin as a "butcher" while meeting the refugees in Poland.

Image: AP