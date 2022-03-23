Biden Expected To Unveil Plan To Expedite Resettlement Of Ukrainian Refugees In US: Report

The United States President Joe Biden’s administration is putting together a plan to expedite and streamline the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees which could be unveiled as early as this week, reported NBC citing three sources familiar with the plan. According to the report, the plan would allow the vulnerable Ukrainians, activists, journalists as well as people from the LGBTQ community to safely enter the US, at least temporarily as the Russian invasion has entered day 28 on Wednesday.

The sources revealed to the media outlet that the plan would also fast-forward the reunification of Ukrainians with the US-based family members. However, the exact authority that Biden would use to speed the passage of Ukrainians remains unclear. The report stated that the White House is considering humanitarian parole, a presidential authority that does not guarantee permanent legal status and the Priority-2 designation program, which has been used for Afghans and others escaping war zones.

The sources uncovered Biden’s administration’s plan just as on Tuesday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that US President “will announce further American contributions to a coordinated humanitarian response to ease the suffering of the civilians inside Ukraine and to respond to the growing flow of refugees.” As per the report, the White House declined to comment on the specifics of the plans.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had also said Monday that Biden would thank the Polish counterpart Andrej Duda on his Europe trip for Poland’s role in taking in refugees and “talk about what he can do to continue to provide support”. Psaki had also said that there were internal discussions going on at the White House about what more can be done to welcome the refugees.

UN says 10 million people have fled Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war nears a month, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) revealed that nearly ten million Ukrainian citizens have escaped abroad in search of safety or been internally displaced due to the ongoing conflict. Commissioner of UN Refugee Agency Filippo Grandi claimed, “Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes.”

The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled — either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 20, 2022

(Image: AP)