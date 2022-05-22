Biden Hails South Korea For Providing Assistance To Ukraine To Counter Russian Offensive

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, US President Joe Biden hailed his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol for providing assistance to Ukraine to fight the Russian aggression. During his three-day visit to the Korean country, Biden also signed a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine before his state dinner with the South Korean President. The bill reinforces the US commitment to Ukraine as the war continues to intensify.

According to reports, the funds will be used to assist the Ukrainian people until September.

Notably, South Korea has supplied non-lethal military supplies to Ukraine and aid worth 2 billion Won ($1.6 million) in the month of March. Besides, the Korean country has also imposed several sanctions on Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the South Korean government stated that the country's ambassador to Ukraine and a section of the diplomatic staff have returned to Kyiv to resume operations. According to a statement by the South Korean Foreign Ministry, several diplomats, including the country's ambassador to Ukraine Kim Hyung-tae, who was working in a temporary liaison office in Chernivtsi, returned to Kyiv.

Biden visits the Air Force operations centre in Seoul

Meanwhile, on Sunday, US President Biden along with the South Korean President also visited an Air Force operations centre in Seoul, before the former embarked on his visit to Japan. During their visit, both leaders met with American and South Korean troops stationed at the Korean Air and Space Operations Center at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek. Biden was the first American president to visit the facility, which is located in an underground bunker and serves as a critical command post for air and space operations, Yonhap news agency reported.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate unabated and is about to enter its third month. Several countries across the world have come forward to support Ukraine with the military as well as financial assistance, and also imposed numerous sanctions against Russia since it launched a full-fledged war on February 24. Meanwhile, delegations of Russia and Ukraine have held several rounds of peace negotiations but they have failed to yield desired results so far.

Image: AP