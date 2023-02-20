US President Joe Biden on Monday paid tribute to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a message written on the guestbook at Ukraine’s Mariinsky Palace. In a tweet, the POTUS said that he would be back to Ukraine soon as 'Kyiv has captured his heart'.

On Monday, the US President paid a surprise visit to the war-stricken country, four days ahead of the first Russia-Ukraine war anniversary. During his visit, the US President also announced an additional $500 million in aid to Ukraine along with other American artillery. The POTUS was formally greeted by his Ukrainian counterpart outside the gates of the Mariinsky Palace, where the US President wrote the message in the guest book.

The Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov shared the encouraging message written by the US President on Twitter. In the message, the 80-year-old President admired Zelenskyy’s “courage and leadership”. "I am honoured to be welcomed again in Kyiv to stand in solidarity and friendship with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine Mr President. “Please accept my deepest respect for your courage and leadership. Slava Ukraini! (Glory to Ukraine). Joe Biden.” the US President wrote. In the tweet, Kubrakov also expressed his gratitude towards Biden’s gesture. “Grateful for the support, Mr Biden! It’s a great honour to welcome ⁦@POTUS⁩ to Kyiv! ⁦@USAmbKyiv⁩#StandWithUkraine, Kubrakov worte on Twitter.

Kyiv has captured a part of my heart.



I knew I would be back. pic.twitter.com/5HYcoEL47Y — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

‘Putin was dead wrong’: Biden

In a statement released on Wednesday, the US President stated that his purpose of the visit was to “reaffirm” Washington’s unwavering support for Kyiv. “As the world prepares to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the US President asserted in the statement. “When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” he added. The US President also mentioned that Poland will be his next destination and expressed his intention to meet the Polish President Andrzej Duda. “I also look forward to travelling on to Poland to meet President Duda and the leaders of our Eastern Flank Allies, as well as deliver remarks on how the United States will continue to rally the world to support the people of Ukraine and the core values of human rights and dignity in the UN Charter that unite us worldwide,” the US President wrote on Monday.