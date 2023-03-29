Biden: I'm Concerned About Russia's Decision To Station Nuclear Weapons In Belarus

President Joe Biden stated to reporters upon returning to Washington from North Carolina that, in his view, Russia has yet to station its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. However, he conveyed unease over the potential for such plans. Although the President said he had not yet reviewed Russia's official statements on the matter yet, he expressed concern about the possibility. "They haven’t done that yet unless something happened while I was on the helicopter. Sure, I'm concerned about that," he said, as per a report from CNN.

"What’ve I been talking to you guys about for the last year? This is dangerous kind of talk, and it’s worrisome," he added. John Kirby, the Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, stated earlier that the United States has not seen any evidence of Russian nuclear weapons being stationed in Belarus. Kirby added that his country will not entertain hypothetical scenarios regarding the matter, which is an odd statement to make, considering the fact that there is nothing hypothetical about Russia's decision.

What was Russia's decision?

On March 25th, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that, at the request of Minsk, Moscow would be sending its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, taking a cue from the United States, which has been deploying such weaponry on the territories of its allies. Russia has already delivered the Iskander missile system, which has the ability to carry nuclear warheads, to Belarus. Putin also disclosed that a storage facility intended for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus will be completed by July 1st.

A look at US' deployment of nuclear missiles in foreign nations

The United States has had a longstanding policy of deploying nuclear weapons in various countries around the world as part of its strategy of maintaining a nuclear deterrent against potential adversaries. While the exact number of nuclear weapons deployed in foreign countries is not publicly disclosed, it is estimated that the US currently maintains a stockpile of around 3,800 nuclear warheads, with some of them stored at military bases in Europe.

One of the most notable examples of US nuclear weapons deployment is in Germany. The US has been stationing nuclear weapons in Germany since the Cold War era, and according to the Federation of American Scientists, the US currently has around 20 B61 nuclear bombs stored at the Büchel Air Base in western Germany. The weapons are believed to be under the custody of the US Air Force's 702nd Munitions Support Squadron, which is responsible for maintaining and securing them.

In addition to Germany, the US has also deployed nuclear weapons in several other European countries, including Italy, Turkey, Belgium, and the Netherlands. However, the deployment of nuclear weapons in these countries has been a subject of controversy and debate in recent years. Critics argue that the presence of these weapons on foreign soil undermines international non-proliferation efforts and could potentially escalate regional conflicts. There have been discussions about reducing or removing these weapons from European soil, and some European countries have expressed concerns about the continued deployment of US nuclear weapons on their territories. Russia feels US has no right to oppose its decision as the US in fact has been doing the same for a long time.