Biden In South Korea Avers Ukraine Crisis 'not Just Europe Issue, But Attack On Democracy'

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday reiterated his weeks-old remark that the crisis in Ukraine due to the Russian military aggression is "not just Europe’s issue but it is also an attack on democracy". In a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Biden informed that during their bilateral meeting, both global and regional issues were discussed. The US President lauded South Korea as a ‘strong and dynamic economics’ while noting that they exchanged views on North Korea’s ‘problem’.

Biden said, "Ukraine's problem is not just Europe's issue, it is an attack on democracy," before adding, that "tomorrow with Yoon I will visit Korean and American troops." Both the leaders will visit the Air Operations Center's Combat Operations Floor on Osan Air Base, south of Seoul. It is to mention that Pentagon calls the centre a "most critical installations" in Northeast Asia The U.S. and South Korea stated they were committed to a 'rules-based international order' following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US and South Korean Presidents held a joint press conference following their summit in Seoul as Biden is on his Asian visit. On Saturday (local time) Yoon and Biden met in the South Korean capital and according to the White House “both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the US-ROK alliance and to broaden its focus beyond the Korean Peninsula to take on global challenges, including threats to the rules-based international order, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

“The two leaders committed to increase cooperation on a broad range of priority issues including critical technologies, economic and energy security, global health, and climate change. The Presidents also discussed their shared belief in constitutional democracy and the importance of respecting individual rights as well as strengthening the regional security environment,” the White House statement added.

Biden and Yoon pledge to deter threat by North Korea

Amid reports of North Korea conducting a nuclear missile test around Biden’s Asia trip, US and South Korean Presidents “committed to further strengthen deterrence and ensure close cooperation to address the threat posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). Both Leaders shared concerns about the rapid spread of COVID-19 within the DPRK and expressed support for working with the international community to provide assistance,” according to the White House.

(Image: AP)

