US President Joe Biden has labelled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal”, a rhetoric leap that came as civilian deaths mount in Ukraine. Biden, who has slapped harsh sanctions on the Russian Federation since its invasion of Ukraine, had stopped short of calling Russian atrocities a war crime. But appearing at a public event on Wednesday, the US leader blatantly said, “I think he (Putin) is a war criminal.”

His remarks came as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked the Putin led administration to immediately cease its military operations in Ukraine stating that it was "profoundly concerned" by Russia's use of force. Later, the White House welcomed the decision asking Moscow to follow the verdict. “We urge the Russian government to respect the court’s order and comply with the provisional measures. We stand with Ukraine,” said Ned Price, spokesperson of the US Department of State.

However, Biden’s designation of the Russian leader received sharp criticism from Moscow. Slamming Biden, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the remarks by the US leader were "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric", as per TASS News Agency. The war has now entered its fourth week with the latest reports stating that Russian troops have reached as close as 15 kilometres from the centre of Kyiv. However, Ukrainian resilience is standing strong, foiling Russia's manoeuvres on land and in the air.

Zelenskyy asks Moscow to immediately halt actions

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, called on Moscow to "immediately" halt its actions in its ex-Soviet neighbour. His remarks came immediately following the ICJ's verdict which Zelenskyy hailed as a "complete victory." He warned that if Russia failed to comply with the same, it would isolate Moscow even further. "The order is binding under international law," Zelenskyy highlighted, in a Twitter post hailing ICJ's ruling.

Following Russia's unprovoked attack on February 24, Kyiv had filed a lawsuit at the ICJ accusing Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. The "Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment on the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine vs Russian Federation)" suit was heard in the presence of a bench headed by President of ICJ John E. Donoghue. The bench touched on the evidence in the case filed, statements made by officials of Ukraine and Russia.

(Image: AP)