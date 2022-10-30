Biden Calls Russia's Decision To Suspend UN-brokered Grain Deal With Ukraine 'outrageous'

As Russia suspended the UN-brokered grain deal with Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said that Russia's unilateral suspension of the vital grain exports from Ukraine was "purely outrageous." Speaking to reporters in Washington, Biden denounced Russia's decision as he warned about the risks of global starvation. He reiterated that "there's no merit to what they [Russians] are doing," as he condemned the move.

"The UN negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it," US President Joe Biden told reporters.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said in a statement: "Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry." This comes as Moscow has snubbed the agreement that allowed shipments of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea ports. While withdrawing from the deal, Kremlin cited the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on its Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula with 16 drones.

EU asks Russia to reverse its decision

Russia's Ministry of Defence also accused British naval forces "specialists" of helping to coordinate what it described as a "terrorist" attack. In a private letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russia stated that it is suspending the grain deal for an "indefinite term." The reason it cited was the failure of the UN's "guarantee for the safety of civilian ships" that were transiting via the Black Sea ports.

Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy, on Twitter, urged the UNSC to convene on the matter. A UN spokesperson was reported saying that the agency has been in touch with the Russian authorities, adding that all sides involved shall refrain from any act that will tatter the deal. Weighing into the matter, the EU's representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell Fontelles, asked Russia to reverse its decision. "Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export route of much-needed grain and fertilizers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter. "The EU urges Russia to revert its decision," Borrell emphasised.