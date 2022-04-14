Amid the ongoing war, a White House official said that the Biden administration is mulling sending a top US official to the war-torn country, Ukraine. According to CNN sources, the name of the official is yet to be finalised. However, it added that the administration is considering sending Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin or Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine. Moreover, the White House official told the American News broadcaster that it is unlikely President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Kyiv anytime soon.

Notably, POTUS Biden visited the neighbouring country of Ukraine, Poland, last month with Austin and other members where he held several rounds of meetings with the Ukrainian delegation. However, his visit was confined to the boundaries of Poland.

Earlier on Wednesday, the leaders of four NATO nations-- Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia-- visited the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv to lend their support to the embattled country. The leaders travelled by train to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to meet with their counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and visited Borodyanka, one of the nearby towns where evidence of atrocities was found after Russian troops withdrew to focus on the country’s east. However, Biden chose to stay at home.

On Monday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuck criticised the absence of POTUS Biden from the list of visiting high-profile world leaders to the war-torn country. "Biden should have visited Ukraine during his European trip last month," she told CNN. According to Vereshchuck, it would have been a huge symbolic step if Biden had visited Kyiv during his trip to Poland. "This would have been a symbolic and historic step, but it didn’t happen," she lamented.

Biden approves $800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Biden approved $800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery and helicopters. The approval came after he spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy. Biden told Zelenskyy that the aid will include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armoured personnel carriers, as well as helicopters."This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine," Biden said in a statement.

Image: AP