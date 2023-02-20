Biden Pledges To Back Ukraine 'for As Long As It Takes' In Big Message To Russia's Putin

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced historic visit to Ukraine on Monday, Feb. 20, becoming the first American commander-in-chief to land in a war zone where no active US military troops are stationed. Amid the echoing sounds of the Russian rockets, and air raid alerts all across Kyiv, Biden delivered an address to the war-ravaged people of Ukraine, speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He pledged America’s “unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," as he delivered remarks in Kyiv.

Biden declared "unwavering" support, and additional US weapons supply for Ukrainian troops ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

It is to be noted that the US leader had departed under tight secrecy and a small delegation onboard Air Force One departed Joint Base Andrews in darkness at 4:15 a.m. ET on Sunday. He was accompanied by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley Dillon, and personal aide Annie Tomasini. President Zelenskyy invited Biden to visit Kyiv a year ago, around the time that the Russian forces were massing on the border with equipment and heavy troops. Biden discussed supplying more long-range weaponry to Kyiv, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars, which he will announce later this week. He is expected to impose additional sanctions against companies linked to Russia’s war machine.

'Putin’s war of conquest is failing': Biden

In Kyiv, Biden declared, "Putin’s war of conquest is failing," as he spoke from a podium. “Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided,” Biden said standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now.” “He’s just been plain wrong,” Biden said of Putin. “One year later, the evidence is right here in this room. We stand here together," said Biden. The latter hearkened to the start of the war, saying that the US was going to stand with Ukraine since a major Russian military buildup along Ukraine's border.

“You told me that you could hear explosions in the background,” Biden said. “I’ll never forget that.” “The world was about to change," he said, recalling what Zelenskyy had said in a phone call. “Gather the leaders of the world. Ask them to support Ukraine," said the US President. “You said that you didn’t know when we’d be able to speak again. That dark night one year ago, the world was literally at the time bracing for the fall of Kyiv,” Biden added. “Perhaps even the end of Ukraine.”

